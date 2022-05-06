Stoke City confirm fresh agreement with player ahead of 2022’s summer transfer window

Stoke City have confirmed that Phil Jagielka will be staying at the bet365 Stadium beyond the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Jagielka joined Stoke on a short-term contract back in January, having spent the first-half of the season with Derby County, impressing in his 20 appearances for the Rams.

Since then, Jagielka has made the move to Stoke and played another 19 times in the Championship, piecing together a 39-game season at the age of 39.

Given that longevity, Stoke have confirmed that the centre-back has signed another short-term contract for six months, which will begin on July 1st, keeping Jagielka with the club until at least 2023.

Discussing his extension, Jagielka told Stoke’s media: “When I first met the manager just after Christmas to discuss coming to the Club there were talks at that stage about extending it if things went well.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, although things have been a little bit up and down in terms of results. Things are looking up and positive so I met with the manager and his staff again and we’ve agreed to extend it for a little bit longer.”

Stoke, who sit 13th in the Championship table, conclude their season on Saturday lunchtime against Coventry City, looking to climb back into the top-half of the table.

The Verdict

Jagielka has defied his age this season, it’s got to be said.

At 39, not many would’ve predicted he’d be approaching 40 starts in the Championship, but here we are.

Because of that, combined with the level of his performance, it’s not really a surprise to see Stoke extend his stay.

It’s not a full year, which is fair enough, but another initial six months allows Jagielka to once again prove his worth heading into 2023.

