Stoke City confirm departure of behind the scenes figure

Assistant manager Dean Holden has left Stoke City, the Championship club have confirmed.

Holden joined the club back in April last year, when he was appointed assistant to Michael O’Neill at the Potters.

However, O’Neill himself was sacked earlier this week, after the club claimed just four points from their opening five league games of the season, with Alex Neil strongly tipped to become his replacement.

In the interim period, Holden took charge of Stoke for their trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, overseeing a 1-0 win over the Lancashire club.

However, that has not been enough to keep Holden in a job at the Bet365 Stadium, as the new era under Neil looms.

In the wake of that win, and ahead of Neil’s anticipated appointment, it was announced in a brief statement on Saturday night that Holden has now left his position as the club’s assistant manager.

It remains to be seen what comes next for the 42-year-old, who has also previously managed in the Championship with Bristol City.

The Verdict

You have to feel some sympathy for Holden with the way that things have played out here.

The 42-year-old coped impressively in difficult circumstances at Stoke over the past couple of days, and did well to pick up a positive result at Blackburn amid all that.

As a result, it could be argued that he could be entitled to feel rather hard done by here, perhaps also with the way this has been handled over the past couple of days.

Even so, managers do often want to bring in their own backroom staff when taking over a club, so it is perhaps no major surprise that Holden has departed here, to make room for Neil’s own people.