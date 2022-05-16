Stoke City confirm contract update on key duo

Stoke City have confirmed that they have triggered options in the contracts of Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell that will see them stay at the club until the end of next season.

Nick Powell and Mario Vrančić will remain at the club for at least the 2022/23 season ✍️#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC 🇺🇦 (@stokecity) May 16, 2022

The pair have been important players for Michael O’Neill this season when fit, but with their deals expiring this summer, there have been doubts about their long-term future.

However, Stoke announced this evening that the club have decided to activate a one-year extension clause which means Vrancic and Powell will be part of the squad next season.

The Bosnian midfielder, who has starred at this level with Norwich before, played 30 times for the Potters, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

Meanwhile, Powell has been a key man when fit, scoring six goals in 18 appearances, although the major frustration with the attacker is that he has been unable to get a consistent run in the team due to his terrible luck with injury.

Jacob Brown, Jordan Thompson and Phil Jagielka have extended their deals recently as well, as O’Neill prepares for next season.

The verdict

This seemed like a no-brainer for Stoke as anyone who has seen Vrancic and Powell play knows they are quality operators at this level.

In Vrancic they have a classy playmaker who can help dictate the tempo, whilst Powell is a crucial figure in the final third with the goals and creativity he brings.

So, this continues a good start to next season for O’Neill but he will surely want to see more done in the summer after what has been an underwhelming campaign.

