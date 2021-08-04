Stoke City complete eye-catching permanent EFL signing

Stoke City FC have completed the signing of striker Sam Surridge on a four-year deal from fellow Sky Bet Championship side AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee, the club has announced.

Surridge joins Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrančić and Jack Bonham in signing for the Potters and will add Premier League experience to Michael O’Neill’s squad having played for Bournemouth in England’s top division – albeit only notching up six league appearances.

The young striker has always been the club’s number one priority in terms of an attacking player as O’Niell told Stoke City FC: “In terms of a permanent signing Sam has been our number one striking option that we identified. We’ve had to be very patient but it’s great to get it done.”

The Bournemouth academy graduate enjoyed loan spells at Yeovil Town, Oldham Athletic and Swansea City bagging eight league goals apiece for the two SkyBet League Two clubs. Surridge should have his best football to come, only being 23 years old as the Potters boss added when talking to Stoke City FC: “He’s a young player with all his best years ahead of him and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”

The Verdict:

The former England under 21 is certainly gaining an excellent football education having learned plenty from his time with childhood club but in particular, would have learned a lot about himself as a player going down a few steps to play League Two football and being successful.

Therefore, the tall striker will hope to hit the ground running and should push the likes of Steven Fletcher, Lee Gregory and Tyrese Campbell for a starting berth and add more of a goal threat to a side that averaged just over one goal a game during 2020/21.

