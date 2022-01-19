Stoke City closing in on transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Stoke City look likely to bring in Jaden Philogene-Bidace on a deal from Aston Villa before the transfer window closes, as reported by TEAMTalk.

The Potters are on the lookout for more talent to add to their ranks this month and Philogene-Bidace looks to be one of the next to come through the doors for Michael O’Neill.

There has been plenty of interest in his services but it is Stoke who seem to be leading the race for him right now and a deal could soon be done to bring him in for the remainder of the campaign. It would be a huge boost to the Championship outfit too, as they look to try and challenge for a play-off spot.

He hasn’t featured much for current club Aston Villa as of yet, making just two appearances for them in his career to date. He has flourished for their academy side though, making 22 appearances and managing 14 goal contributions despite being a midfielder.

If he can carry that kind of form over to Stoke, then he could prove to be an inspired signing for them. He’d certainly get more gametime with the Potters, as Aston Villa look less and less likely to give him the action he needs this season.

Instead, he could now move to the bet365 Stadium and get on the pitch much more frequently. If he can, then it would be his first taste of regular competitive action – and could bring his development on leaps and bounds.

In return, it could be a great move for Stoke, as the midfielder looks well capable of producing the goods for them.

The Verdict

Jaden Philogene-Bidace does look the real deal for Aston Villa based on his performances for the club’s reserve team.

His goal contribution rate is stunning for a midfielder and he has shown a tendency to be creative and dictate the play from the middle of the field. His vision for a youngster is just as impressive, showing a maturity beyond his age.

If he can manage to produce similar showings when given the chance to do so on a regular basis for Stoke, then it could be a real masterstroke for the Championship side. The fact that Michael O’Neill has even won the race for his signature is a coup on his part.

It will definitely be interesting to see if they can confirm a deal for him and what he could be like in the Championship. All of the signs point to the 19-year-old being a real talent in the second tier and it will be good to see him finally get regular competitive minutes under his belt.