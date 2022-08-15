Stoke City closing in on transfer deal for Brentford player

Stoke City are set to add to their attacking options with the loan signing of Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The winger is on the verge of arriving at the Bet365 Stadium for the whole 2022-23 campaign, having fallen out of favour at the Bees following last year’s promotion to the Premier League.

Fosu arrived at Brentford in January 2020, scoring five goals in 52 Championship appearances for them before only featuring once in the top flight last season.

The 26-year-old Ghana international, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at the West London outfit, will now seek first-team football at the Potters instead.

Despite not currently utilising wingers in his 3-5-2 system, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill could opt to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation following an injury suffered by Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke, who has been operating as a right wing-back.

O’Neill did use the 4-2-3-1 plenty in the second half of the 2021-22 season, and a shift in system could see centre-back Ben Wilmot operate as a right-back once again, should Fosu slot straight into the starting 11.

The Verdict

This looks to be a smart recruit for Stoke.

On his day, Fosu is an electric wide player with a lot of pace and trickery, and whilst his best form has come in League One, there’s certainly no reason why he can’t make an impact in the second tier with Stoke.

However, it’s not a certainty that O’Neill will be changing his system just because a natural winger is arriving at the Bet365 Stadium.

Transfermarkt shows that Fosu has played four times for the Bees at right-back, both in the EFL Cup and the Championship in 2020, as well as for the Ghana national team, so he is potentially a wing-back option to come in for Clarke whilst he is injured and then compete with him when fit.

It does provide O’Neill with the option to change systems though – what Fosu needs is first-team football and if it goes well, then a permanent move could occur.