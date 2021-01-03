Stoke City closing in on deal for attacker as European outfit accept offer

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Rabbi Matondo on loan until the end of the season, after agreeing a deal with Schalke for the winger.

The 20-year-old, who has won seven caps for Wales, joined the German side in January 2019 from Manchester City, in a deal that was worth around £9.6m.

However, the youngster has had a mixed time since signing. Whilst he impressed at times in the previous campaign, Matondo was pictured wearing the shirt of bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund, which angered fans, and he has made just three league appearances this season, with Schalke bottom of the Bundesliga.

Therefore, a temporary switch in the current window may make sense for all parties, and Football Insider have revealed that the Potters have had an offer accepted for the player.

Michael O’Neill is desperate to add attacking reinforcements to his squad, after he lost top scorer Tyrese Campbell for the season following a serious knee injury.

Without the youngster, Stoke have hit just two goals in their last six games.

20 quiz questions about Stoke City’s current squad that Potters fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Who has scored the most goals for the Potters in the league so far this season? Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell Steven Fletcher James McClean

The verdict

This would be an outstanding bit of business for Stoke, as they are in need of a creative spark in the final third, and Matondo would fit the bill.

At his best, the youngster is great to watch with his pace, ability to beat the opposition and his quality on the ball.

So, Stoke fans should be excited by this potential deal, and bringing him in on a short-term basis could be what’s needed to kickstart their promotion push after a tough festive period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.