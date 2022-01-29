Stoke City closing in on deal for 23-year-old from Ligue 1 club

Stoke City are set to complete the loan signing of Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Maja joined Bordeaux from Sunderland back in 2019, and has since scored 12 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham, and it now looks as though he is set for a move back to England again this month.

According to this latest update, Maja is due to join Stoke on a temporary basis, with Potters boss Michael O’Neill apparently hopeful that the forward can push the club towards promotion.

It is thought that Stoke’s Championship rivals Blackburn and Birmingham have also been keen on Maja, as have Serie A outfit Venezia, La Liga strugglers Alaves, and multiple MLS clubs.

However, Maja is said to favour the prospect of a return to England before the transfer window closes.

There are 18 months remaining on Maja’s contract with Bordeaux, securing his future with the French top-flight side until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Stoke City.

You get the feeling that the Potters do need to add a goalscorer to their ranks this month, in order to give them the attacking firepower that could push them towards promotion in the coming weeks.

Maja previously showed during his time with Sunderland that he can get goals in the EFL, and has since shown promise at top-flight level with Bordeaux and Fulham.

As a result, you imagine he will be able to make an impact in the Championship for Stoke, and given that interest from elsewhere, this could be something of a statement signing from the Potters.