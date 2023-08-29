Highlights Stoke City have been linked with South Korean youth international Joon-ho Bae.

Sky Sports report that the Potters are "close" to completing his signing.

The 20-year-old is reportedly considered one of the burgeoning talents in Korean football.

It has been a mixed start to the Championship season for Stoke City and Alex Neil.

At home, in front of their own fans, things have been great, with league wins over Rotherham and Watford, and an EFL Cup victory against West Brom.

However, away from home, the Potters have found things more tricky, losing to both Ipswich Town and Millwall so far this campaign.

That means the Potters currently have two wins and two defeats to their name, but there is still time for the club to improve their options in the transfer market.

Indeed, one player in particular is said to be closing in on a move to the Bet 365 Stadium.

What is the latest Stoke City transfer news?

According to the latest Stoke City transfer news, the club are closing in on another attacking signing this summer.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, the Potters are close to completing the signing of attacking midfielder Joon-ho Bae.

The South Korean under-20 international is reported to have said his goodbyes to his teammates at his current side - K League outfit Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Sky Sports report that the 20-year-old is considered to be one of the burgeoning talents in Korean football.

Who is Joon-ho Bae?

As touched upon above, Joon-ho Bae is considered to be one of the emerging talents in Korean football, and currently plays his football in the J-League.

The 20-year-old's current side are Daejon Hana Citizen, for whom he has played for his entire, albeit short, career so far.

Indeed, for their senior side, Joon-ho Bae has played 29 matches, scoring three goals.

His performances have also earnt him recognition on the national stage, with the 20-year-old having featured regularly for South Korea's youth sides, most notably at the recent FIFA Under-20 World Cup in May and June where his country reached the semi-final stage.

In 2023, Joon-ho Bae has featured 17 times for his club in the K-League, scoring two goals.

What position does Joon-ho Bae play?

Although tagged as an attacking midfielder, it does seem as though Joon-ho Bae is quite a versatile attacking player.

Indeed, for his club side in the league this season, he has played as an attacking midfielder, out on the left, and on the right wing, too.

His versatility was also on display at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, too, where he played in central midfield, right midfield, and left midfield.

Is Joon-ho Bae a good signing for Stoke City?

At this stage, it really is hard to say.

The 20-year-old is still in the very early stages of his career, and it certainly seems as though a lot is expected of him in the future.

What impact he has immediately and in the short-term, though, remains to be seen.

Furthermore, Stoke City already have a plethora of attacking options in attacking midfield and out wide.

This could be a blessing for Joon-ho Bae, though, allowing him to ease himself in without the immediate pressure to perform.

It will certainly be interesting to track his progress with the Potters if indeed he does sign for the club.