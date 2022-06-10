Stoke City closing in on agreement for 32-year-old defender

Stoke City are edging closer and closer towards a deal for defender Aden Flint, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon claiming that the player is ‘in the building’ ahead of a switch to the club.

The defender was a mainstay in the Cardiff team last season, making 38 league appearances as the club sacked Mick McCarthy and struggled near the bottom of the Championship table.

Whilst the side had to contend with a relegation battle, the 32-year-old emerged as a leader and was able to bag six goals and two assists too to help the cause. Now though, it looks like the player could be tempted elsewhere in the league.

Quiz: The big Stoke City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Potters fan

1 of 25 Who was Stoke's top scorer this season? Jacob Brown Lewis Baker Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell

The centre-back has been linked with various clubs since the season came to a close but it looks like it could be Stoke who win the race to sign Flint. The player is set to be out of contract in Wales and a fresh challenge appears to be on the horizon.

According to Alan Nixon, the player is already at the club ahead of a potential deal and considering that he is with the Potters as things stand, it looks like a deal could soon be announced for the 32-year-old.

They’ve seemingly seen off Derby to his signature and he could now help Cardiff’s divisional rivals next season, as they look to climb the division and try and get further away from relegation and more towards the play-off spots if they can.

A deal hasn’t been confirmed yet – but it certainly looks to be close for Stoke.