Stoke City have pulled no punches in their summer bid to arrest the mid-table mediocrity that they have been synonymous with over the last few years and construct a squad capable of pushing towards the higher echelons of the second-tier.

Still in July, Alex Neil has already sourced eight fresh faces with the hope of improving Stoke's fortunes next time around and they are nearing another one, too.

Stoke City's summer signings

It is hard to ignore the ambitious, bullish nature that Stoke have displayed in the transfer market, in which they have poached players from overseas and recruited individuals with respectable Championship, or indeed even Premier League, experience and it comes as no surprise to see the Potters, by many accounts, viewed as the division's dark horses leading into the new season.

Managers often feel most comfortable getting their ideas across to those who they know best, and Neil has done just that by bringing in midfielder Daniel Johnson following his Preston North End departure, while Ben Pearson - another one of the Scotsman's most trusted lieutenants at Deepdale - has seen his temporary stay last term turned into a permanent one, joining from Bournemouth.

He has been joined by another face from Dorset in shot-stopper Mark Travers on a season-long loan, and Wolves' Ki-Jana Hoever has also extended his stay in Staffordshire for another season after impressing in the campaign just gone.

Wolves winger Chiquinho is the second player to join on loan from the Molineux, whereas compatriot Andre Vidigal represents something of an unknown quantity, having arrived from Portugese outfit Martimo.

Experienced defenders Michael Rose and Enda Stevens are more familiar faces, however, and they too have both signed following their respective releases from Coventry City and Sheffield United.

Such an array of acquisitions may be enough for some teams, but that is not quite applicable for Stoke, who, as per Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak, are closing in on the signing of Ferencvaros forward Ryan Mmaee.

It is understood that Mmaee has been left out of the Ferencvaros squad for their upcoming Europa Conference League qualifier as he closes in on a move.

Who is prospective Stoke City signing Ryan Mmaee?

Mmaee is yet another player from the continent, having spent the last two years turning out for Hungary's heavyweight side Ferencvaros.

After arriving from Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol, he has helped Fradi to the top-flight title in each of his two seasons in Central Europe.

A 12-time Moroccan internation though Belgian by birth, Mmaee kick-started his career with Standard Liege, where he would go out on successive loan spells to SK Beveren and AGF Aarhus before moving to the Mediterranean with Limassol in 2019.

Mmaee is a centre-forward by trade, although he can also fulfill the role as a second striker and play on the left wing, with such positional flexibility a vital and, presumably, an appealing component of his game that Neil no doubt would have looked at.

Will Ryan Mmaee be a good signing for Stoke City?

There are two separate schools of thought to analyse within this imminent transfer; critics may well point to the deficit of quality and competitiveness within the Hungarian first division, but that said, his performances year after year have more than warranted a move to bigger and better things.

Indeed, it is a move that Scottish giants Celtic had wanted to make only a year ago, which gives a rather telling indication towards the type of player that Stoke may well have on their hands soon.

Celtic themselves have progressed in recent years and boast an impressive assembly of attacking talent that has been handpicked from leagues that some may disregard, so being pursued by them is no mean feat- and it is something that should excite Stoke supporters.

And, statistically speaking, there is little wonder why now-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou had wanted to bring the striker to Glasgow.

In last term's league season, Mmaee found the back of the net on 12 occasions from 24 outings, and the year before that yielded 19 strikes and 11 assists across all competitions, illustrating the 26-year-old's multi-faceted weaponry as he can both score and create goals.

And that season had even contained contributions against Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic and Young Boys in European competition, accumulating for his conclusive total of 32 goals and 15 assists from 73 appearances for Ferencvaros.

So, all things considered, Mmaee firmly appears a player that has justified, and is reared and readied to make a big advancement in his career, and there is every chance that his captivating continental credentials could translate to the Championship next term and bless Stoke with a renewed goal threat in the final third.