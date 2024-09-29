Stoke City fans have not had much to cheer about in terms of on-pitch success in recent years but they should certainly be thankful for how the club is run behind the scenes.

The Potters have been lounging around the bottom half of the Championship since relegation from the Premier League in 2018, and while their owners bet365, and current outright chairman John Coates, have struggled to help their club back to the top flight in the years since, off the pitch has been a different story altogether.

It should come as no surprise that the Potters' chiefs are all about putting fans first, given the fact they are lifelong supporters of the club themselves and hail from the local area, and they must be credited with how they treat their supporters in terms of low ticket prices and offers to loyal fans.

The club have offered free coach travel for their away fans to every league game on the road for the last 12 seasons, and have frozen season ticket prices at the same amount for the last 17 years, while safe standing and a new fan zone were both installed at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

Stoke City's cheapest adult season ticket compared to other Championship clubs

Stoke fans are clearly treated well by their owners, and their cheapest season ticket for adults compared to other Championship clubs for 2024/25 also backs up that notion.

According to research done by Birmingham World, the Potters have the seventh-cheapest adult season ticket in the second tier this season at £344, which works out at around £14.95 per match if a supporter was to attend all 23 home league games this season.

The cheapest in the second tier is reported to be at Coventry City, at £250 for the season, while QPR, Preston, Cardiff, Oxford, and Hull all also boast a lower price than the Potters.

Top 10 cheapest adult season tickets in the Championship for 2024/25 No. Club Price 1. Coventry City £250 2. Queens Park Rangers £252 3. Preston North End £294 4. Cardiff City £309 5. Oxford United £329 6. Hull City £342 7. Stoke City £344 8. Burnley £352 9. Swansea City £359 10. Bristol City £390 Information from Birmingham World

Stoke's attendances have dropped despite ticket freeze

Supporters being taken care of in terms of ticket prices is all well and good, but Potters fans would surely like to see the team progress more in the Championship this season after so many years of mediocrity.

Stoke have finished 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th, 16th, and 17th in their six respective seasons since relegation in 2018, which is a dismal return given their stature as a club, financial prowess and money invested into the team over the last few years.

The club's season ticket prices have been frozen across the board since 2007, yet attendances at the bet365 Stadium have seen a sharp decline in recent years, from an average of 29,280 in 2017/18 to an average of 22,742 last season, according to Transfermarkt.

It is clear that, while the core of Stoke's fanbase remains engaged and involved despite the team's poor showings over the last few years, likely due to season ticket prices remaining as good value for money, Stoke must start to improve on the pitch under new boss Narcis Pelach if the owners want to see an increase in match-going supporters.