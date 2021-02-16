Stoke City casting eyes over Derby County player ahead of potential deal

Derby County youngster Matt Yates is reported by the Stoke Sentinel to have gone on trial with Stoke City, just one month after making his first team debut for the Rams against Chorley in the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old keeper was thrust straight into the action by Wayne Rooney as the Pride Park outfit ultimately fell to defeat away from home during the tie against their non-league opponents.

Stoke’s regular under-23 keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu is said to be wanted by sides in Ireland on loan as they prepare to get their season underway, meaning that Yates has already been given a runout for the Potters.

Yates has been with Derby’s academy since 2017 and will no doubt have harboured hopes of making the step up to first team level long before getting his chance this term.

It is as yet unclear as to whether Stoke will pursue a permanent deal for the shot-stopper or not.

The Verdict

This would be an interesting move for Yates if he did indeed choose to leave the Rams for the Potters, however after being with Derby for so long, surely he’d want to continue to push to make it at his boyhood club.

As stated in the report, his father also played for the club, meaning that there could be some sentiment there for the young goalkeeper.

For now he is on trial however and I feel that this deal is simply to give Stoke some cover in case they loan out Noukeu, as the teenager has been on the fringes of Michael O’Neill’s first team.

All in all this would be an intriguing move but I only feel that Yates would depart Pride Park for good if his potential new club could promise him a clear route to becoming a member of the senior side.