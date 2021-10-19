Stoke City casting eyes over defender

AFC Telford defender Brad Bood featured for Stoke City’s U23s against Nottingham Forest last night, as per an image published via Twitter from Ignite Soccer Academy.

The full-back joined Telford’s U18s last summer, and has since progressed into the club’s first team environment.

Bood, who operates as a left-back, recorded his first goal for the National League North club during a game with Stoke’s U23s in pre-season.

The defender started last night’s clash against The Reds, with the Potters proceeding to win 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Douglas Taylor.

Bood has started three times for Telford this season, in what has been a difficult start for the sixth-tier side.

The club are currently without a manager, with Gavin Cowen departing earlier this month – the man who gave Bood a chance at first-team level.

Bood’s rise to the first team at Telford suggests that he is a talented individual who has made an excellent impression on the management team.

The verdict

This would be a real shrewd addition for Stoke to make, and one that carries little risk, considering a move for Bood would not cost much at all.

It is expected that he would not be near to the first-team if he joins, and it will be the club’s U23s with whom he will spend his time with.

However, it will be an excellent move form him, as Stoke have an academy that has produced some excellent players in recent years, and there will be plenty of opportunities for him to progress at the club.

Stoke are also a team who give chances to the younger players in the squad, which will only benefit Bood, should a move be made.