Stoke City casting eyes over Chelsea talent ahead of potential transfer move

Chelsea goalkeeper Prince Adogeke is currently on trial with Stoke City ahead of potentially securing a move to the Bet365 Stadium, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The 18-year-old featured for the Potters in their under-21’s Premier League clash with Norwich City this past weekend, playing all 90 minutes of a 2-2 draw with the Canaries.

And the teenager is continuing to train with the Championship club’s development squad in a bid to potentially win a deal, with his Chelsea contract expiring at the end of the season and seemingly no new one on the horizon if he is trialling with other teams.

Adegoke made 16 appearances for Chelsea’s under-18’s last season in all competitions, and subsequently headed out on loan to National League South side Welling United this summer.

He returned to the Blues though at the start of September after failing to make an appearance in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign, and is now looking to impress Stoke’s under-21’s boss Kevin Russell.

The Verdict

Adegoke would not be the first Chelsea youth player that Stoke have signed this year if he impresses, with both Edwin Andersson and Luke Badley-Morgan both arriving from Stamford Bridge this summer.

It indicates that the Potters have an eye on what’s going on at the Premier League giants and are willing to take many of their cast-offs and try and polish them up.

It’s not exactly a positive sign that Adegoke’s loan was terminated in non-league without making an appearance, but there may have been other circumstances as to why it did not work out at Welling.

Whatever the case though, if he’s going on trial at other clubs then the end of his time at Chelsea must be coming, but with Stoke already having a promising stopper on the books in Tommy Simkin, perhaps the signing of Adegoke – if it happens – could stall his development, unless he heads out on loan.