Carlton Palmer has expressed his disappointment at Stoke City’s decision to part ways with Steven Schumacher.

A 1-0 loss to Oxford United at the weekend proved the 40-year-old’s final game in charge of the Potters.

He was appointed last December, taking charge in place of Alex Neil after helping Plymouth Argyle gain promotion from League One in 2023.

Schumacher oversaw 32 games during his time at the club, which included 13 wins and 13 defeats.

The Potters will now be searching for a permanent replacement, with Ryan Shawcross and Alex Morris in charge on an interim basis in the meantime.

Steven Schumacher's Stoke City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 32 13 6 13 40.63

Palmer gives Schumacher dismissal verdict

Palmer believes that it is incredible that Stoke have made this decision so early into the campaign.

He has criticised the club for not being more patient, insisting that Schumacher deserved more time, especially after he oversaw their recruitment of players over the summer.

“Stoke City have parted company with their manager Steven Schumacher,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I find this incredible news.

“He’s only been in charge at the club for 10 months.

“How a manager loses his job five games into the season, I really don’t understand.

“You’ve given the manager the whole of the summer, you’ve allowed him to recruit players, and then you’ve sacked him five games into the season where there’s no transfer window until the January transfer window.

“So, whoever comes in has to work with those same players.

“It was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Oxford [in his final game], and I can understand the disappointment with Oxford just getting promoted.

“But Oxford have had some stability in the football club for a long time, and they’ve recruited well in the summer.

“I know it was their third defeat of the season, but the first loss after the international break after back-to-back wins.

“19 players left the club in the summer, and 12 joined, so it’s a period of transition, and to give him time.

“Stoke sit 13th in the league on six points, where it’s only three points to Sheffield United who are in sixth place in a play-off position.

“Watford and Burnley are both on 10 points, so they’re only four points off fourth and fifth in the Championship.

“Crazy decision for me, he’s a young manager that they went after, who was coveted by a lot of football clubs, and they just needed to show a bit of patience.

“I find it really difficult that they’ve made that decision so quickly.

“Patience has to be given, and I said no manager should get the sack before at least 10 games into the season.

“10 games, you’re looking at 30 points, and you’re also looking at the table taking shape.”

Stoke City manager search

It has been reported by John Percy that Norwich City coach Nercis Pélach has been granted permission to discuss the managerial vacancy.

According to Graeme Bailey, Stockport County’s Dave Challinor and Blackburn Rovers’ John Eustace are also under consideration.

Stoke are 13th in the Championship table following their 1-0 loss to Oxford last weekend.

Next up for the Potters is an EFL Cup clash against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Schumacher dismissal is odd timing

If Stoke were so uncertain about Schumacher as a manager, then this decision should’ve been made at the end of last season.

Giving him a whole summer to oversee recruitment and then sacking him after five games is ludicrous.

Even waiting until after the international break is strange, as a new coach could’ve had two weeks with the team to get to know the players if an appointment was made in that period.

It doesn’t reflect well on the decision-makers at Stoke, and is indicative of a club that has been stagnant in recent years.