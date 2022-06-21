Stoke City & Bristol City in transfer tussle with Celtic for midfielder

Celtic, Stoke City and Bristol City are all interested in signing Alfa Semedo, who is expected to leave Vitoria Guimaraes this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder can play in various roles in the middle of the park, including as a sitting midfielder and further up off a striker.

Semedo is currently in the Portuguese top-flight with Guimaraes but he could be on the move, as Football Insider confirmed that the two Championship sides are rivalling the Scottish champions for his signature.

They add that a fee in the region of £1.3m could be required to get the deal done, with his current club open to a sale.

If Semedo does choose to come to England, it will be his latest spell in the second tier, having previously featured for Nottingham Forest and Reading in different loan spells from Benfica.

However, Celtic would appear to have the advantage in the race from a sporting perspective as they will be able to offer Champions League football to the player after winning the Scottish title which saw them gain automatic entry to the group stage.

The verdict

The midfielder is a decent player and he is capable of playing in different roles in the team, so you can understand why there are clubs interested in the player.

However, he wasn’t excellent at either Forest or Reading in the past, so this isn’t the type of signing that is going to really excite any of the clubs who are believed to be monitoring him.

But, for the suggested fee, it could be a bargain and it will be intriguing to see where he does end up as an exit feels inevitable.

