Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill makes selection admission ahead of cup clash

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has told the club’s official website that Romaine Sawyers is due to start for the Potters in tonight’s Carabao Cup second round game against Doncaster Rovers.

The experienced 29-year-old midfielder only joined the club four days ago from West Bromwich Albion on loan but has already featured in red and white as he came on as a substitute in the win over Nottingham Forest on the Saturday just gone.

Now it appears that he will be in line to make his first start for the Potters in this evening’s cup game as he looks to build up his match fitness after being slightly frozen out at the Hawthorns prior to making the move to the Bet365 Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, O’Neill was quick to confirm that his new signing will indeed play a bigger role for the club in the game against Doncaster later on today:

“We’ll get the opportunity for him to start the game against Doncaster and he’s obviously another quality player to strengthen our squad.”

O’Neill’s men have started the season in strong fashion and are unbeaten in all competitions heading into tonight’s fixture.

Meanwhile Doncaster have only won once this season, with their only success coming in the last round of the cup against Walsall on penalties.

The Verdict

Tonight’s game against Doncaster presents an ideal opportunity for Sawyers to get some much need minutes under his belt and showcase exactly why O’Neill chose to bring him to the football club.

He is a player who knows the Championship like the back of his hand and he only adds to the strength in depth that the Potters possess at present.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on under the Northern Irishman, particularly with Stoke playing at a much higher tempo than in previous years.

Never the less, Sawyers is more than good enough to adapt to their style and many will be expecting him to become a regular starter as time goes on.