Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill makes honest assessment of Tyrese Campbell after Birmingham draw

Tyrese Campbell returned to goalscoring form on Saturday afternoon giving manager Michael O’Neill plenty of encouragement after their draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Campbell had been suffering from a minor knee issue and returned to the side in impressive fashion as he scored a brace against Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Stoke City graduate returned to first team action after almost a year out with a knee injury in October and has slowly been finding his feet but has struggled for consistent form in front of goal.

This led to criticism from some sections of supporters but O’Neill was left delighted after Campbell’s return to form as he told the Stoke Sentinel: “Yes, it’s certainly good to have Tyrese back.

“He didn’t start the game great, if I’m honest, he looked a bit unsure of himself and that’s something with more minutes he’ll continue to improve.

“Confidence wise he still has a little bit of a way to go but we saw today some really good moments in the first half.

“Then we see the other side when he comes in and finishes with his left. We just need to be patient with him, continue to build him up between now and the end of the season.”

It was Campbell’s fourth league goal since returning from injury and first since the beginning of December, but O’Neill is thinking about the long term with his talisman: “We might not have him back to where he was before the end of the season, but we’ll certainly get him ready going forward to next season.

“Today was certainly a big step in the right direction for him.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubting the talent Tyrese Campbell has in his locker. On his day, he can easily be one of the most dangerous forwards in the league and has shown early on his career already how good of a finisher he is.

However, Campbell suffered a bad injury which is sure to knock his confidence and working back from that is important, especially with Campbell being in the early stages of his career.

O’Neill has done the right thing though, lifting the pressure off him to perform as he’ll be a massive player for the Potters over the next couple of seasons.