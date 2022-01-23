Michael O’Neill confirms 29-year-old is set for Stoke City exit

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed the departure of Adam Davies, with the goalkeeper seemingly on the verge of signing for fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

Davies was absent from the Potters squad for Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat against league-leaders Fulham as speculation intensified regarding the Welshman’s future.

It was reported on Saturday that Sheffield United are closing in on a deal to sign the 29-year-old, a move that now looks to be imminent.

The Stoke boss confirmed the goalkeeper was likely to complete a move to the Blades, where he will reunite with former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom.

O’Neill told The Stoke Sentinel: “Adam is undertaking a medical, and if that progresses then he will leave the club.

“It is not really a decision that has been taken as a reflection on Adam, it is more so the situation we are in with Joe Bursik getting closer to fitness.

“We feel that Joe has real potential to cement himself as the number one here, although I have been pleased with Jack’s [Bonham] contribution recently too.”

O’Neill also admitted that because of options and fee involved, it made sense to allow Davies to move on: “We also have Frank Fielding in the building contracted to us until the end of the month, so there is the option to extend that arrangement too.

“Given the level of finance in the deal with Adam, who is not really playing for us, is maybe better utilised in other areas.”

In total, Davies made 41 appearances in all competitions for Stoke, having joined the club from Barnsley back in the summer of 2019.

The Verdict

Stoke have been incredibly savvy in this transfer window.

They’ve allowed the likes of Leo Ostigaard to go back to their parent clubs while recruiting on a small budget. Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker are shrewd signings and good examples of that.

With Bursik close to returning, Bonham performing well and Fielding as a back up, keeping Davies in the side didn’t really make sense so getting a fee for him is another shrewd move for the Potters.

If they can reinvest that fee in strengthening their squad before the window closes, it will only be a further boost to the Potters’ hopes of claiming promotion this season.