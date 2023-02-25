Stoke City boss Alex Neil reveals potential secret behind Millwall’s success

Stoke City manager Alex Neil believes the fact Millwall have retained stability with Gary Rowett being at the helm for a considerable amount of time is a key reason behind their success this term, speaking to his side’s media team.

Most Championship sides have experienced a change in manager this season – but the Lions have been under the stewardship of Rowett since October 2019 – taking over from Neil Harris who had been manager of the club for over four years himself.

The Lions have endured mixed times under Rowett – but he has been able to guide them to top-half finishes with his teams finishing reasonably close to the play-offs consistently in recent seasons.

It previously looked as though this season may be a tough one with Jed Wallace leaving on the expiration of his contract at The Den to link up with league rivals West Bromwich Albion – but their board opened their wallet and backed their manager in the summer – allowing them to bring in another game-changer in Zian Flemming.

Currently sitting in fifth place going into today’s clash against the Potters, they have the chance to move up a place this evening if results go their way.

This would be a remarkable achievement considering the strength of other sides in the division – but Neil isn’t too surprised that the Lions are flying high.

He said: “You can see why they’re at the top end of the division.

“They’ve bedded in how they play for a number of years with Gary and instead of making wholesale changes he’s been able to cherry pick a couple here and there to add to his squad depending on what he thinks he needs.”

The Verdict:

It comes as no surprise that the Lions are in the top half of the division but they do have to be commended for where they currently are because quite a few sides in the division should be in a higher position than them.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough should be at the top end of the league anyway considering the strength and depth they have, with Watford and Norwich City also needing to be in the promotion mix this season to meet their supporters’ expectations.

West Bromwich Albion are another side who will be desperate to force their way back into the top six considering the strength of their squad and the fact Carlos Corberan has made such a positive start to life at The Hawthorns.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Luton Town and Sunderland do because there probably isn’t a huge amount of pressure on them, something that could work in their favour as they look to stay in the pack.

The Black Cats may suffer without having Ross Stewart at their disposal though. They have coped reasonably well so far – but there’s a lot of pressure on Joe Gelhardt to produce considering Stewart’s absence and the fact they haven’t got a huge number of forward options.