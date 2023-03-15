Stoke City boss Alex Neil believes were "more than a match" for automatic promotion contenders Middlesbrough last night, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live after his team's 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

It was Boro who took the lead after squandering a couple of good opportunities, with prolific talisman Chuba Akpom making up for earlier missed chances by putting the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute.

This could have been a crucial point in the game for the Potters who were their own worst enemies for the goal - but they played well after that setback and managed to equalise just before the break with Ki-Jana Hoever in the goals once again.

And they were excellent after the interval - but the Potters were unable to take their chances in the end and Paddy McNair missed a great opportunity for the hosts - meaning that both sides were able to take something from the game.

Will Smallbone may be ruing his missed opportunity late on - because three points would have given the Potters a further boost following their 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening.

But that didn't dampen the mood for Neil, who was full of praise for his side after securing a very respectable point on Teesside.

He said: "Middlesbrough have got big prizes that they're playing for and we're trying to show how far we've come in a short space of time. I thought we did that.

"I thought we were more than a match for them. It was a good match between two good teams."

The Verdict:

Although Boro have a couple of early opportunities that they missed, Stoke arguably deserved to win that game because they pressed well and showed much more quality on the ball than the hosts did.

The home side did have some promising moments with the pace of Aaron Ramsey frightening most defences in this division - but Neil's side pressed well and managed to force Boro into mistakes.

This meant they were able to have more of the ball, limit Boro's chances and create their own, with Stoke getting their tactics spot on.

Their midfield was integral to their success. Although Ben Pearson lost the ball for the opening goal, his ability to sit deeper allowed Josh Laurent to push on, with the ex-Reading man proving his worth once again at the Riverside.

And Smallbone was exceptional along with Hoever who gave Ryan Giles plenty of problems down the Potters' right-hand side. It's just a shame that some of their key players are loanees because they would benefit from building for the long term with them in their squad.