Stoke City boost as Rangers ruled out of race for 23-year-old

Stoke City look like they could be able to keep hold of Josh Tymon this summer, with the news that Rangers will not be swooping for the player according to Derek Clark.

The Potters made the 23-year-old a first-team regular for them in the Championship last season, as he appeared in 44 league outings and made five goal contributions along the way.

Prior to that, he had been somewhat of a bit-part player and rotation option for the second tier side. However, allowed to play regularly for the club last year, he thrived and looked at home as part of their backline.

It had seemingly led to interest in his services from afar this summer, with Rangers believed to be keen to tempt him to Scotland. The Scottish Premier League side were believed to have their eye on him with a potential swoop lined up.

However, a report today has indicated that the player actually isn’t on their list of targets at all because the Scottish side don’t want a left-back. That would rule out Tymon and would rule out other targets in that area, as Rangers look to other areas of the field instead for their transfer dealings.

Tymon then might be able to stay on with Stoke beyond this summer then – unless of course, another side becomes interested over the next few months. For now though, the Potters can begin to plan for next season with the 23-year-old staying part of their plans as things stand with the Championship side.

The Verdict

Josh Tymon has been solid when used by Stoke last season and now that he is a first-team regular, he has really come into his own and looked like an impressive player in the second tier.

The 23-year-old looks like he could be an excellent option on the flank going forward both in the second tier and above. Rangers could have been the next big move for the player, with the side battling both for the title and potentially in European competition again as they did throughout this campaign.

Instead though, it looks like he might have to make do with playing for the Potters for now at least. That isn’t a bad thing, as he knows he can cut it at this level now and he also knows that he is currently the club’s first-choice option at left-back – and that means guaranteed regular action for the player.

He should thrive given the opportunity again – and next summer might be when he seals a bigger move away, once he has more experience under his belt.