Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have both administered interest in brokering a deal for Cardiff City's Ryan Wintle, who looks set to seal his departure from the Welsh capital in the coming weeks.

According to a recent reveal from transfer guru Darren Witcoop via X, the Championship duo are both "considering moves" for the deep-lying midfielder, with a loan deal cited as a possibility.

Wintle made 42 Championship appearances for Cardiff last season as they secured a respectable 12th-placed finish during Erol Bulut's first campaign in charge, having also captained the side on numerous occasions.

However, he was left out of the traveling Bluebirds party for their pre-season trip to Austria and Bulut has since confirmed that Wintle no longer features in his thinking ahead of the 2024/25 term.

More to follow...