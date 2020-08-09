Stoke City become latest club to take interest in player wanted by Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, QPR

Stoke City have entered the race to sign Wigan Athletic’s Kieffer Moore, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Moore, 28, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs over the past two weeks. At first it was looking likely that he’d join QPR, but then talks stalled and Cardiff City joined the fray before Boro did the same.

Now it seems like Stoke want in on the action as well:

Stoke. Deffo in the pack chasing Kieffer Moore at Wigan. Asking price established with all clubs. Time to get that one cracking. Qpr still in. And others on fringe. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

The Welshman scored 10 goals in 36 Championship appearances for Wigan last season, including four in his last five. With Wigan entering administration though and subsequently being relegated into League One, they’re set to lose a lot of their best players.

Moore will no doubt be on his way out of the DW Stadium this summer, but with so many clubs in the running it’s difficult to know exactly where he’ll be heading.

Cardiff and Boro have seemingly become the two front-runners for Moore but now with Stoke in the mix, and Michael O’Neill looking as though he rapidly rebuilding a Stoke side capable of returning to the top-flight, they might look like the better option for Moore.

The verdict

In Moore, teams are getting a reliable striker who can score goals at Championship level, and one who can play a number of roles. He’s a big forward with a strong aerial presence, but he’s also technically good, and a respected finisher too.

With more and more clubs in for Moore it could see the price sky-rocket – Stoke will have move fast, and put a bid on the table soon if they’re to have any chance of landing the striker.