Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer believes Stoke City forward Ryan Mmaee’s proposed move to Rapid Wien is the best solution for all parties.

TEAMtalk broke the news of the Moroccan’s impending loan switch to the Austrian outfit earlier in the week, with the option to buy him next summer for just £2 million.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Potters last summer from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, in a move said to cost somewhere in the region of £3.4 million, but things have been far from plain sailing for the attacker in Staffordshire.

With his relationship with City boss Steven Schumacher still tentative, Palmer believes a move back to Europe can benefit both player and club in the long run.

Ryan Mmaee set for Rapid Wien move after Stoke City disciplinary issues

Big things were expected of Mmaee when he made the move to the bet365 Stadium last summer, having netted 23 times in 24 matches for his previous club in the season before.

But a return of just three Championship goals proved that the forward had a tough time of it after moving to England, although he didn’t help himself with his behaviour in training.

The Moroccan was said to have been banished and training away from the rest of the first-team after Schumacher took exception to his poor discipline in training, with the former Plymouth Argyle boss not giving him any game time for the following eight weeks.

With that in mind, Hull City were said to be keen to take the striker off their Championship rivals’ hands on transfer deadline, but the Potters reportedly rejected any approach from the Humberside outfit.

With the working relationship not getting any better, Palmer believes a move away cannot come soon enough: “Stoke City striker Ryan Mmaee is set to depart the club on loan to Rapid Wien. Stoke City are believed to have turned down a late move from Hull City for the Morocco international.

“He had a promising start to the last campaign, but it proved to be a difficult season, with the forward’s return of four goals and four assists in 27 appearances falling short of expectation.

“But the problem is - and I think this is where everything has broken down - is his disciplinary record, with Steven Schumacher apparently not happy with the way he conducted himself.

Ryan Mmaee 2023/24 Stoke statistics Appearances 24 Starts 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.81 Progressive passes per 90 2.69 Shots on target % 30.4% Stats as per FBref, league only

“As a result, he didn’t make him available and left Mmaee training with the kids, so I’m not surprised.

“When a player steps out of line in the manner that he has apparently done, you don’t want that player as part of the group.”

Stoke City door is not completely shut on Ryan Mmaee

While Wien are said to have an option to buy Mmaee if they so wish, Stoke still have their own clause in the proposed loan deal that can see them recall the striker throughout the season.

Although the recent shenanigans with Schumacher make that scenario seem unlikely, there could still be a future in the Potteries for the Moroccan, who has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

With one start and two substitute appearances so far this season, Mmaee has worked his way back into contention in Staffordshire, but with the likes of Tom Cannon, Emre Tezgel, Lewis Koumas and Sam Gallagher all vying for the places up top, Palmer believes the departure is coming at the right time.

He continued: “It is understood that Rapid have an option to buy him permanently, and the striker is waiting on the green light from Stoke to travel there.

“There is a recall option in favour of Stoke if they want to activate that, but if they do that they do break the buy-option clause, with the Austrian side having the option to buy him for £2 million.

“I’m not surprised with that, apparently Hull City were interested on deadline day but that was turned down, obviously you are not going to sell him or let him go on loan to a rival in your division.

“It’s the right call from the manager, if the player doesn’t tow the line, and he is not adhering to the rules that have been set in the camp - which is setting a bad example to the rest of the players - then of course you let the player get out the football club and move him on. So it’s the right call for me.”