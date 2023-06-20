After a 16th place finish in the Championship, Stoke City are once again looking to kick on and climb the standings next season.

Of course, recruitment can often play a big part in doing that, and it seems Alex Neil already has his sights set on one player in particular.

Latest Stoke City transfer news

That player is Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene, who, of course, previously spent time at the club back in 2021/22.

During that loan spell, the youngster featured 11 times for the Potters, and it now appears they want to bring him back.

That is according to StokeonTrentLive, who recently reported that the club have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old.

Philogene is coming off the back of a good season out on loan at Cardiff City last campaign, in which he played regularly across a Championship season for the first time.

Indeed, the 21-year-old made 39 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

Clearly, Stoke City and Alex Neil liked what they saw from the Villa youngster.

Would Jaden Philogene be a good signing for Stoke City?

Putting the above information to former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, we asked whether or not Philogene could be a good signing for Stoke City this summer.

Philogene in action for Stoke City during his previous loan spell at the club.

Palmer sounds as though he likes the sound of the move.

"Stoke are interested in re-signing Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene," Palmer discussed with FLW.

"The 21-year-old spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Stoke so he's very very familiar with the club, and they're very familiar with him.

"He showed glimpses of his game-changing potential in what was his first taste of senior football at Championship level.

"He spent last season on loan at Cardiff where he found his form as the year went on.

"He's a very young and exciting player with a bright future and would be a good addition to the squad."

Philogene spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Cardiff City.

How long does Jaden Philogene have left on his Aston Villa contract?

The report above does not specify whether or not a deal for Philogene would be a loan or a permanent deal, so we thought it important to check Philogene's current contract situation at Aston Villa.

Interestingly, Aston Villa have not actually made it public how long the 21-year-old has left on his current deal.

What we do know, however, is that before he headed out on loan to Cardiff last summer, Philogene signed an extension to his deal at Villa Park.