Highlights Stoke City sack technical director Ricky Martin amid poor season performance and multiple managerial changes.

Martin admitted to purchasing underperforming players, contributing to the club's struggle to stay above relegation zone.

Club have made 24 signings this season, but are now seeking improvement to reach their desired level of success.

Stoke City are set to make a big change in their front office, as one of the higher-ups is set to depart.

It's been a very underwhelming season for Stoke and their fans. The club's activity in the summer window impressed many, and there were hopes that, even in a league as good as this season's Championship, that they may be able to compete for one of the top six spots.

That reality has come crashing down. They are onto their second manager of the season and have been pulled deep into a relegation battle.

With the way things have been going at the club, something needed to change, but there's going to be no switches, as things stand, in the coaching department.

Stoke City sack their technical director

Stoke have sacked their technical director Ricky Martin, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

The club have made 24 signings this season, and they are sat just three points above the relegation zone. The club have also sacked one manager this season - Alex Neil - and were reported to be considering to do so again, according to Football Insider, less than three months after appointing former Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

Martin was appointed by the club in November 2022, and the technical director previously admitted that the club had bought too many players who were not up to the level that Stoke want to be at.

A year on from his appointment, the 47-year-old sat down with the club to discuss his optimism about what was to come, and what the strategy was going to be going forward for the Potters. Three months on from that sit-down interview being released, his tenure with the club ended, in what Percy described as a big call by the club's boardroom members.

Stoke's next steps

Finding a replacement for Martin will, of course, be up there on the club's list of things to do. But the number one priority will be maintaining their Championship status.

Schumacher has led the Potters to just one win in their last six matches, so, now that they've made one major change at the club, the boardroom may get trigger-happy and relieve Plymouth's ex-boss of his duties before the season is up.

What should also worry them are the moves being made by Millwall, who brought back club legend Neil Harris to be their new manager yesterday, and the resurgent form of QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

Of the 24 signings that have been made this season, the January deals for Niall Ennis and Million Manhoef are among those need to pay off quickly if Stoke want to avoid a very nervous end to the 2023/24 campaign.