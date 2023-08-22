Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign highly rated South Korea youngster Joon-ho Bae.

According to Football Insider, the Potters have set their sights on the 20-year-old.

Alex Neil is still searching for new signings to improve his first team squad ahead of the impending transfer deadline next week.

Stoke have earned six points from a possible nine in the Championship so far, winning two and losing one, as they look to compete for a top six finish this year.

The club has already added a number of fresh faces to their ranks this window, but could be set to sign yet another transfer target.

Who is Joon-ho Bae?

Joon is considered one of the most promising young talents to emerge out of South Korea in recent years.

The attacking midfielder has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe following his performances for the national team at an U20 level.

Joon played a starring role as South Korea finished fourth in the U20 World Cup earlier this summer in Argentina.

He contributed three goals from seven games in the tournament, impressing many with his performances.

Joon also showcased his talent in the K-League with Daejeon Hana Citizen, contributing two goals from 16 appearances in the league to help the team to a seventh place finish.

The youngster has come through the academy at Daejeon, making his breakthrough into the first team squad this year.

Stoke see his attacking flair as an asset that could bring another dimension to Neil’s options in the final third.

Joon is capable of playing across the front three, which would also give the team a flexibility in attack that could be key.

How has Stoke City’s summer been so far?

A disappointing 16th place finish last year saw the Potters kick into action during the summer window.

A number of signings have been made in a bid to improve Neil’s side, such as Ryan Mmaee, Daniel Johnson and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke have looked to all kinds of markets for new improvements, making big money signings, bringing in free agents and taking advantage of loans.

Joon would be another example of the type of shrewd business that the Championship side are looking to make in order to get an advantage on their rivals.

Stoke have made a promising start to the new term, earning wins over West Brom and Watford in their opening fixtures.

Next up for Neil’s side is a trip to face Millwall on 26 August.

Would Joon-ho Bae be a good signing for Stoke City?

The 20-year-old is unproven at this level, but it could be a gamble worth taking.

If Stoke can secure a reasonably priced agreement for the player, then this has the potential to have a lot of upsides.

The 20-year-old shined at the U20 World Cup in June and will now be looking to take a further step up in his development.

It is encouraging that Stoke are willing to take the risk on a move like this, as South Korea is an untapped market in English football, and the added firepower in Neil’s side is what’s needed before the window closes.