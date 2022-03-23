Stoke City announce fresh update over financial future

Stoke City have been struggling in the league this season and have seen themselves fall down the Championship table this campaign but there has been a positive update elsewhere today.

As reported on the club’s official website, the Potters have had some cash injected into their coffers and that has enabled the club to clear a large chunk of its debts.

In fact, the money – that has come via putting money into equity and writing off some shareholder loans – has equated to a total of £160m, which is a massive chunk that has now been written off by the bet365 group.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Stoke City players born in?

1 of 20 Nick Powell Crewe Birmingham Luton Leeds

The good news is that financially, it is seen as a positive step for the side. With the ownership group willing to put money into the side, it means that they are planning for the future and want to continue to ensure the smooth running of the Potters on a regular basis.

On the field, Stoke have been struggling in recent weeks under Michael O’Neill. Having once been seen as play-off contenders, they have now slid down the division and are in the bottom half of the table, sat in 15th.

It has led to reports that the owners might try and swap their current boss for former Norwich manager Daniel Farke, who is well-versed in taking a team out of the league and up into the top flight.

Off the pitch though, Stoke have managed to handle the financial side well it appears.

Speaking about the latest injection, John Coates said: “Converting £40m of loans into equity and waiving £120m of loans greatly strengthens the Club’s balance sheet and also provides more long-term stability for the Club.

“On the field, the last four or five years have not proved to be as successful as any of us would have hoped. However, our commitment to the Club, its future success, financial sustainability and place at the heart of our local community remains as strong and focussed as ever.”

The Verdict

Stoke’s owners putting money into the club and ensuring their long-term future is sustainable and positive is a great move and should fill the supporters with some optimism.

The bet365 group certainly seem like they care about the club by investing vast sums and ensuring their future status is maintained. Whilst it hasn’t translated onto the field yet, the fact they are reportedly considering Farke is again another potentially positive step.

The former Norwich boss is talented and has proven time and again that he has what it takes to lead a side to promotion. Michael O’Neill hasn’t had as much success as some would like and if the former Canaries man is available and affordable, then it could be a good move.

Stoke do expect to be play-off contenders and their owners are probably banking on a promotion in the not too distant future. If they appoint the right man and sign the right players, then they should manage it – but that’s always a big if with any EFL team.