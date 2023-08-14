Highlights Bolton Wanderers have a strong chance of returning to the Championship this season with their talented roster and successful start to the league.

Dion Charles, who scored 21 goals last season, is attracting interest from Championship clubs like Stoke City and Watford.

Despite the interest, it is unlikely that Charles will leave Bolton as he has the opportunity to be a key player in their promotion campaign and secure regular playing time.

Bolton Wanderers stand every chance of avenging last season's play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Barnsley and returning to the Championship this term.

Ian Evatt has one of League One's very finest rosters at his disposal, one which has been enforced this summer through the acquisitions of Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacgres-Cogley and Carlos Mendes Gomes among others.

Dan Ndlundulu's stay on loan from Southampton was made a permanent one too, only adding to the fierce forward line that the Trotters already boast.

Those off-season ambitions have harvested into reality thus far too, with Bolton currently sat atop of the third-tier table following consecutive 3-0 victories over Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town in their opening two encounters.

And while it is too premature to pencil them in as league champions just yet, it is also undeniable that they have a good opportunity to become just that come next May.

That, though, will doubtlessly be dictated by the future of Dion Charles, who bagged a first-half brace against the Robins on Saturday afternoon to get the ball rolling for what could be another instrumental campaign.

The frontman found the back of the net on no less than 21 occasions for Bolton last term, thus affording little shock towards the interest that Championship clubs are now beginning to express in his services.

Championship interest in Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles.

It is claimed by Teamtalk that Stoke City and Watford are two of a number of second-tier suitors seeking to angle a swoop for Charles this month.

Alex Neil is believed to be in the market for another striker following Jacob Brown's departure to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town, despite already capturing the signatures of highly-regarded duo Wesley and Ryan Mmaee.

Watford, on the other hand, have bolstered their striking stable by bringing in ex-Cardiff City prospect Rhys Healey from Toulouse, although his somewhat unreliable injury record calls for additional strength in depth, which they had attempted to supplement with a move for FC Midtjylland's Sory Kaba.

At one stage, the Hornets were believed to be winning the race for the Guinean forward, who kept Cardiff in the division last time out.

Kaba, though, formerly of the Bluebirds himself, now appears poised to join Championship rivals Birmingham City in what has arrived as a blow for not only Watford, but other teams within the league too.

Will Bolton Wanderers really lose Shea Charles?

While they will naturally be sweating to some extent- as any club will when their star man is courted- it does feel unlikely that Charles will move on this summer.

He has the chance to be a talismanic figure for a team that could well achieve promotion, which may well prove more tantalizing than moving to a Championship club like Stoke or Watford where, despite his ability, there will be absolutely no guarantee of regular minutes week-in, week-out.

And, given that he also still has two years still to run on his current deal, Bolton can engage in hardball and drive a significant asking price that could either deter interested parties or net the side a healthy windfall that would equip them even better for their title surge- although, all things considered, it probably will not come to that.