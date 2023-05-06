Championship rivals Sunderland and Stoke City are among the teams to be keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, according to Manchester World.

They aren't the only sides to be monitoring his situation at this stage though - and could face an uphill battle in their potential quest to sign him in the summer with Newcastle United also believed to be in the race for him.

However, the Magpies could loan him out if he arrives at St James' Park, which could be a boost for the Black Cats, the Potters and League One outfit Derby County who also seem to be weighing up a move for him.

The Red Devils are reportedly happy to let the player leave when his contract expires in the summer, allowing the quartet to negotiate with the player directly.

How has Ethan Galbraith performed this season?

Recording four goals and three assists in 32 league appearances for Salford City this season, it would be a big jump for him to make up to the second tier but Brandon Thomas-Asante has managed to do it successfully.

That's why second-tier teams may be taking a closer look at the midfielder ahead of the summer, with his performance levels doing him no harm in his quest to climb up the English football pyramid.

Making 38 competitive appearances in total for his current loan side, he hasn't just performed well but has also been a reliable figure, something that will allow him to attract more interest from elsewhere.

Sunderland and Stoke City's midfield situation

In terms of the Black Cats, they have some very talented young midfield options at their disposal including Dan Neil and Jay Matete, who is set to return from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.

Corry Evans has been tied down for next season so he's another player who looks set to play a part under Tony Mowbray next term - but Edouard Michut's future remains uncertain.

The Wearside outfit have the chance to recruit him permanently - but it remains to be seen whether the second-tier side take up that option or decide to look for a potentially cheaper alternative like Galbraith.

If Michut doesn't arrive, someone like Galbraith could step up to the plate.

In terms of Stoke, they are set to see Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone leave on the expiration of their loan deals and may be keen to replace them as quickly as possible.

Both Sunderland and Stoke have United-owned players on their books currently with Amad Diallo and Axel Tuanzebe at their disposal, so both may fancy their chances of getting a deal over the line.

The two teams can probably afford to spend quite a bit in the summer - but they will also want to be careful with their money.