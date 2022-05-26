Stoke City and Reading FC in transfer tussle to sign 24-year-old

Stoke City and Reading are both facing a battle to sign Sherwin Seedorf this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Championship clubs are set to compete for the signature of the winger.

The 24-year old previously played for Motherwell but is now available as a free agent having departed the Scottish club last year.

Injuries prevented the forward from joining a new club during the 2021-22 season, but the player is now back to full fitness and hoping to find a new place to play football.

Seedorf is a relation to the famous AC Milan and Real Madrid player Clarence Seedorf.

Stoke and Reading have both held a long-term interest in bringing the Dutchman to the club, with both looking to exploit the free agent market this summer.

Seedorf is a graduate from the Feyenoord youth system, but moved to British football in 2016 when he signed with the Nike Academy.

The winger initially signed with Wolves in 2017 but never made his breakthrough into the first team.

He later joined Bradford City and Jumilla FC on loan before leaving for Motherwell as a free agent in 2019.

Stoke and Reading will both be hoping to climb the Championship table next season having earned 14th and 21st place finishes last campaign respectively.

The Verdict

Seedorf has had a difficult time with injuries keeping him on the sidelines for the last season.

But finding a new club at Championship level would be a great return to make to first team football action.

Stoke and Reading could both stand to bring in players such as Seedorf to increase their attacking depth this summer.

It remains to be seen which club he will join in the transfer window, but both sides will be eager to convince him of his decision.