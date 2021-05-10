Stoke City and QPR lining up transfer swoop for Aston Villa man

Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, according to The Sun.

Taylor is likely to leave Villa at the end of the season, having failed to make any sort of impact in the Premier League this term.

The Wales international has made only one appearance in the Premier League, which came as a late substitute in the final 15 minutes of their defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Taylor, who is behind Matt Targett in the pecking order at Villa Park, is out of contract in June and is being lined up by clubs on a free transfer.

According to The Sun, Stoke, QPR, Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor are interested in signing the 32-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Stoke and QPR both missed out on a top-six finish by some distance this season, and will be keen to strengthen in the summer as they look to finish higher in 2021/22.

The Verdict

This could be a good signing for Queens Park Rangers, despite Taylor being 32 and approaching the age of 33.

He is very experienced and has excellent pedigree, so bringing in a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be shrews business financially.

QPR are often in the market for bargain signings, and I wouldn’t put it past Mark Warburton to bring in Taylor on a free.

I’m not sure he has the mobility and energy to play as a wing-back in Michael O’Neill’s system at Stoke, though, so I’d doubt a move to Staffordshire would work out.