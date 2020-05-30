Stoke City and Preston to battle it out for current Celtic man

Stoke City and Preston are leading the chase for Jonny Hayes, with the wide man set to leave Celtic when his contract expires in the summer.

The 32-year-old joined the Hoops in 2017 from Aberdeen and has been a part of the squad that has dominated Scottish football, including playing 14 times this season with his most memorable moment coming as he scored in the win at rivals Rangers. However, his time with the champions is coming to an end, with Hayes revealing on Instagram last night that he is set to depart Parkhead when his deal runs out at the end of June.

Therefore, he will be on the lookout for a new club and the Daily Mail have confirmed that the Potters and North End are both keen on Hayes.

The update claims that the prospect of securing the experienced Irish international on a free transfer is very appealing in the current financial climate, whilst Hayes’ versatility is also going to appeal to any club as he has played at left-back and left-midfield over the years.

The verdict

On a free transfer, Hayes would be a decent addition for most Championship sides as he can fill a few positions and is a pretty reliable performer.

For both Stoke and Preston, they aren’t going to be splashing huge amounts of cash about in the next window, so it’s about finding bargains and good deals, with Hayes falling into that category.

So, this interest is no surprise and there will probably be more clubs monitoring Hayes in the coming weeks and he will have a big decision to make.

