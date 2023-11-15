Highlights Stoke City and Preston North End were disappointed with Liam Delap's performance last season as he failed to deliver the expected results.

Delap struggled to find his form, only scoring three goals in 22 league appearances for both clubs.

Delap's loan spell at Hull City has been a different story, as he has already surpassed his scoring record from last season with five goals and is showing promising form.

Stoke City and Preston North End will be wondering what they did wrong last season due to the fact they couldn't get any good form out of Liam Delap.

The two clubs have been in good form in recent weeks but they will certainly have been keeping an eye on Delap as when they needed him to step up last season he did not deliver.

Luckily enough for both sides, it did not cause them too much harm as they were both comfortably mid-table but if they had a firing Manchester City loanee maybe their seasons could have looked a bit different.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Why didn't Liam Delap perform well for Stoke and Preston?

There was a lot of optimism from Stoke City supporters at the start of last season when they brought Delap to the club as he was one of the best young prospects at Manchester City.

Before the age of 20 Delap had already made his senior debut in the League Cup before he went on to get appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League hence why a lot was expected.

He didn't score his first goal for the club until his eighth appearance and overall he only scored three in 22 league outings with his performances not being anything to shout about.

The Potters though were in poor form in general hence why Michael O'Neil was given the sack so the environment was an awkward one to start performing as a youngster.

There was more hope when he was recalled and sent back out on loan in January to Preston under Ryan Lowe.

That spell went even worse for Delap though as after getting four starts in his first five games for the club he then only started two more for the rest of the campaign.

His only goal came in the second-to-last game against Sheffield United as the Lilywhites were beaten 4-1 and like Stoke, they weren't in free-flowing attacking form with the striker at times having to do shifts on the wing.

So yet again, the circumstances clearly did not allow Delap to thrive.

How good has Liam Delap been for Hull City?

Delap has already beaten his scoring record from last season with five goals so far for Hull City and in the last few weeks he has come into his own.

In his last five games, he has got three of those goals as The Tigers look like they have a genuine chance at getting into the play-off places after the first stage of the campaign.

That is the case for a lot of sides though, and Hull will need Delap to continue his form so that they can stay in the mix.

Consistency will be his biggest challenge, but he has a stable environment and is getting consistent starts to show his worth this time around.