Stoke City and Luke Jephcott: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Stoke City are one of a clutch of clubs that have been linked with free-scoring Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, according to The Sun.

There is set to be major competition for the 21-year-old this summer, with the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday tracking him as well.

Jephcott exploded onto the scene for the Pilgrims last season following a loan spell at non-league Truro City, returning from there and scoring seven goals in 14 League Two outings before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

If there were any question marks over Jephcott’s ability to step up a level in League One, they were answered straight away and he’s reached a tally of 18 goals in 29 matches this season in all competitions – proving that he’s simply a prolific goalscorer.

Enquiries were made for Jephcott in January according to Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe, but they were quickly rebuffed but when it comes to the summer, bids may be hard to turn down, especially when you factor in that Jephcott is a live contender to be called up for Wales’ EURO 2020 squad despite not having a senior appearance to his name yet.

As far as we know, Stoke’s interest right now only goes as far as scouting the player, but out of many clubs that would want him from the Championship, the Bet365 Stadium looks like one of the more suitable options for Jephcott.

For one he regularly plays in a 3-5-2 formation under Lowe – a system that Michael O’Neill also uses – and he has no qualms about starting young players if they’re ready for action.

Add to the fact that Stoke’s front-line options aren’t getting any younger with Steven Fletcher and Sam Vokes populating it, Jephcott would be a perfect signing for the Potters – the club will now have to decide whether or not they have the money to spend in the summer.