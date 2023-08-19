Highlights Swansea City striker Liam Cullen could be on the move, with Hull City and Stoke City interested in him.

Cullen has been with Swansea for 16 years but struggled to secure a first-team place.

Stoke and Hull are looking to bolster their attacking options and Cullen's contract is set to expire next summer.

Swansea City striker Liam Cullen could be on the move in the Championship, according to Football Insider - with Hull City and Stoke City both registering an interest in his services.

Cullen, who was born on the south Welsh coast, came up through the Swansea academy from the age of eight years old, and made his debut aged just 19 in the EFL Cup, before heading out on loan to Lincoln City.

He somewhat failed to make an impression upon Swansea bosses and appeared to be on the peripherals of a first-team place, though last season saw Cullen manage more game time for his hometown side with eight goals in 27 league games.

He could well have been afforded time to shine again this season, but according to Football Insider, the Wales youth international could be on the move after 16 years of service - with game time not guaranteed under Michael Duff.

What is the latest news involving Liam Cullen?

The report states that Stoke and Hull are monitoring Cullen’s situation at the Swansea.com Stadium in a bid to enhance their options up front.

Stoke have lost Jacob Brown to Luton Town this month, and with Tyrese Campbell out of the squad as he shapes up for a move away from Staffordshire, the club are keeping tabs on a player that would join Wesley, Ryan Mmaee and Dwight Gayle as part of a solid striking contingent.

Hull, meanwhile, have brought in former Stoke loanee Liam Delap, and whilst he scored in the first game of the season against Norwich, his firepower alongside Oscar Estupinan’s experience and Aaron Connelly’s pace could be deemed one of the finest strike forces in the league - especially with Scott Twine coming in behind the pair after he moved from Burnley earlier in the week.

Cullen’s contract is set to expire next summer, and having yet to be offered a new deal in South Wales, the duo could well look to bring Cullen in.

Cullen has started both games on the bench behind Jerry Yates and Joel Piroe; though with Piroe being linked with a move away from the Welsh club after being reportedly valued at £20million, this could well be a deal that happens later on in the window if a club fails to stump up the fee for Dutchman Piroe.

What has Liam Cullen said about his relationship with Michael Duff?

It could well be that Cullen doesn't want to leave - with the striker clearly loving life under Michael Duff. He said to the club's website: “My first impressions of the gaffer have been really good, really positive.

"I think he’s started getting his ideas across early, so we already know what he wants from us. It’s really important that we have that clarity early, especially in pre-season, where you can start to put that work to use and nail down the fundamentals of what he wants.

“Pre-season is massive, not only to get to know him and his staff on the pitch, but also off it so we can build those relationships and get a feel for each other. I think off-field relationships are just as important as off-field, so hopefully we can put that together this week.”