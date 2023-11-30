Highlights Stoke City have taken Inter Miami left-back Noah Allen on trial.

Allen has already gained senior-level experience with Inter Miami, making 36 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

The 19-year-old is set to spend two weeks in England, where he will train with both the Potters, and Premier League side Burnley.

Championship side Stoke City could be in line to complete a deal to sign Inter Miami defender Noal Allen.

That's according to The Athletic journalist Paul Tenorio, who has revealed that Allen is set to spend two weeks in England on trial with the Potters, and Premier League side Burnley.

Who is Noah Allen?

A 19-year-old left-back, Allen has already picked up plenty of experience at senior level during his career so far.

The teenager has already amassed 49 appearances in all competitions for Inter Miami's second-team, who play in the third-tier of the American league system.

Since last year meanwhile, Allen has made a total of 36 appearances for the MLS club's first-team, scoring one goal and providing two assists in that time.

Noah Allen MLS recors for Inter Miami - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023 19 1 2 2022 8 0 0 As of 30th November 2023

During that time, the defender has also won five caps, and scored one goal, for the United States at Under 20s international level.

Now it seems as though that progress Allen, may be about to earn him the opportunity to make the move to English football in the near future, judging by this latest update.

Could Stoke City sign Noah Allen?

According to this report from Tenorio, Allen will spend the next two weeks in England, where he will be on trial with two clubs.

Those clubs are said to be Stoke City and Burnley, who will both no doubt be looking into the possibility of securing a longer-term deal for the left-back, should he impress during his time with them.

However, as Tenorio points out, the 19-year-old will need a work permit if he is to complete a move to one of those English clubs.

As things stand, Allen's contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the 2024 calendar year, with the MLS side holding the option to extend that deal by a further two years.

That of course, means Miami will be in a strong position to negotiate any potential deal for Allen come the January transfer window.

Where are Stoke in the Championship?

It has been a tough start to the Championship season for Stoke, who are yet to mount a push for the play-offs places during the campaign so far.

The Potters have taken 21 points from 18 games so far this season, meaning they currently sit 17th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the top six, and eight clear of the relegation zone.

Alex Neil's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.

Would Allen be a good signing for Stoke?

There is an argument that Allen could prove to be a useful addition to this Stoke City side.

The Potters' do not have a great deal of depth in that area, with only veteran Enda Stevens - who is out of contract in the summer - and the relatively untested Liam McCarron as natural options in that position.

Bringing in Allen would therefore give Alex Neil another option to turn to in that role, and his experience of the MLS from his time with Inter Miami does mean he would arrive with some useful insight into first-team football.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Allen is able to earn himself a longer-term opportunity in England, during his spell on trial here.