Highlights Plymouth Argyle face further transfer disappointment as Luke Cundle may be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers and move to Bristol City or Stoke City.

Middlesbrough is set to sign Aston Villa's Finn Azaz after he was recalled from his loan with Plymouth, adding to the club's woes.

Plymouth will struggle to retain their talented midfielders as they cannot compete financially, but they have confidence in finding replacements.

Plymouth Argyle are set for further transfer disappointment after it was revealed Luke Cundle could be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers to move to Bristol City or Stoke City, with a host of Championship clubs reportedly interested in the loanee.

The news comes after it was revealed that Middlesbrough are set to announce the signing of Aston Villa's Finn Azaz imminently after he was recalled from his loan with the Pilgrims.

Azaz is the latest blow after Steven Schumacher departing the club for Stoke City, but Plymouth have been dealt a potential triple blow in a short space of time, with Azaz and Cundle both key players for the recently-promoted team.

Registering seven goals and five assists in 26 league appearances this term, the Irishman is certainly worthy of interest from elsewhere, with Boro closing in on a deal, according to an update from Sky Sports.

This deal is believed to be in the region of £2 million to £2.5 million, with Azaz being recalled to parent club Aston Villa instead to seal a permanent switch to the Riverside.

Luke Cundle set for Wolves departure as Bristol City and Stoke City circle

Liam Keen, the Wolverhampton Wanderers correspondent for the Express and Star, has revealed that clubs are lining up to take Cundle on a permanent basis, including the likes of Bristol City and Stoke City.

That pair are said to be leading the race for his signature, and the 21-year-old has four goals and five assists from 26 games in all competitions for Plymouth this season from midfield.

The deal to secure his services would cost around £2 million, similarly to Azaz's move from Aston Villa to Middlesbrough.

Luke Cundle profile

Despite being born in Warrington and starting off in Burnley's academy, the attacking-midfielder came through the ranks with Wolves and made his debut in September 2019 at the age of just 17 in an EFL Cup victory against Reading.

He appeared sporadically for the next few seasons, before heading out on his first loan to Swansea City last season, during which he scored three and registered a further four assists.

He has already eclipsed last season's record in front of goal with Plymouth during his second temporary stint away from Molineux, but could be set for a permanent switch to one of Plymouth's Championship rivals.

Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle's 2023/24 Plymouth stats (all comps) Season Appearances Goals Assists Finn Azaz 28 7 5 Luke Cundle 26 4 5

A huge blow for Plymouth

Cundle's link to Stoke makes a lot of sense, given the presence of Schumacher, but it will leave Plymouth extremely short in midfield, with two of their best midfielders departing at the same time, should Cundle be recalled by his parent club.

Plymouth evidently have an eye for talent and bringing them to the club, but retaining their services for large sums relative to the level is becoming a growing challenge, as they cannot compete with sides above and around them in terms of the finances involved in these deals.

They can be confident that they will be able to replace them, but it gives them plenty of work to do in the market over a short period of time this month. Azaz appears to be a steal for Boro, and Cundle will be likewise for whichever Championship club wins the race for him this month, be that either of the sides in pole position in Bristol City or Stoke.