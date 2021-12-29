Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion close in on 22-year-old transfer decision

Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion are set to agree on Leo Ostigard returning to his parent-club as the January transfer window approaches.

Brighton trusted Stoke with Ostigard’s development on loan back in the summer, following an impressive 2020/21 with Coventry City.

The Athletic report how Stoke and Brighton are set to agree to bring that loan agreement to an end prematurely due to a lack of playing time.

The 22-year-old has featured only 13 times in the Championship so far this season, playing 1,103 minutes of league football. He scored in August’s 3-1 win over Swansea City, but hasn’t featured since November 24th and has fallen down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill.

“Our understanding is that Brighton will recall the loan,” O’Neill told The Athletic. “They’re within their rights to do that and the player has indicated that’s his preferred choice as well.”

Stoke’s focus will now switch to replacing Ostigard with a fresh face in the winter window.

O’Neill continued: “That allows us, with the cost we have in bringing Leo here, a bit of leeway to look at the market and see what we need. Not a huge amount but it frees up wages to be able to look at options.”

Stoke currently sit eighth in the Championship table and a point outside the play-off places. O’Neill’s side, though, have games in hand on the sides above them and will move into the top-six with a series of victories.

The plan for Ostigard, meanwhile, is for Brighton to loan him elsewhere after he’s recalled.

The Verdict

It seems that all parties are fine with this pending agreement – so there’s little scope for too much to be said.

Ostigard had a great loan at Coventry last season and will have been hoping to kick on with Stoke in the Championship this time around.

That’s not happened, despite the Potters performing well on the whole.

Fingers crossed that Stoke get someone that’s of more use to them and Ostigard gets the loan he needs to aid his development.

Thoughts? Let us know!