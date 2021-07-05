Stoke City and Bournemouth keeping tabs on Sheffield United outcast

Stoke and Bournemouth are keeping an eye on Luke Freeman’s situation at Sheffield United, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Freeman became United’s first signing back in the Premier League in the summer of 2019, arriving from QPR in a deal believed to be in the region of £5million.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Bramall Lane thus far, though, making only 16 appearances for the Blades in all competitions.

Freeman spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but after scoring only one goal in 25 appearances, the Reds chose not to take up their option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

25 questions about Sheffield United legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Which of these clubs has Billy Sharp never played for? Doncaster Rovers Leeds United Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough

Freeman is now back at Bramall Lane hoping to impress new Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic in pre-season, ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

According to Reach’s Darren Witcoop, though, Stoke and Bournemouth are among the sides keeping an eye on Freeman’s situation at Bramall Lane.

If Freeman fails to weave his way into Jokanovic’s plans, then there is every chance that the attacking midfielder could be allowed to leave the club, whether that be on loan or permanently.

The Verdict

Freeman is in a difficult situation at the moment.

He was tremendous for QPR before his move to United, but perhaps Premier League football came at the wrong time for him.

He has also been desperately unlucky with injuries and failed to show his quality on loan at Forest last season, and it could be one of those where a fresh start is best for all parties.