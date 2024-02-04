It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Stoke City in the Championship.

Expectations were high at the bet365 Stadium heading into the season after a huge influx of players over the summer, but the Potters made a poor start to the campaign, resulting in the sacking of Alex Neil in December.

Steven Schumacher made the move from Plymouth Argyle to replace Neil, and while the 39-year-old enjoyed a positive start to his reign, his side's form has declined once again in recent weeks.

Stoke suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 5-0 at home by leaders Leicester City on Saturday, and they currently sit 20th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Stoke City's January transfer window

It was a busy January transfer window for the Potters as Schumacher looked to stamp his mark on the squad, with four new players arriving at the club.

Stoke City - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Daniel Iversen Leicester City Loan Luke Cundle Wolverhampton Wanderers Loan Million Manhoef Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Blackburn Rovers Permanent

Striker Niall Ennis became Stoke's final signing of the window when he made the switch from Blackburn Rovers, with the Lancashire Telegraph claiming that "the fee is in the region of 500K with future add-ons also included in the agreement".

The move sees Ennis reunite with Schumacher after the pair worked together previously at Plymouth, but given his struggles at Ewood Park this season, there are question marks over the deal.

Niall Ennis signing is a big gamble for Stoke City

Ennis thrived under Schumacher at Plymouth, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions to help the Pilgrims to the League One title last season, earning him the move to Blackburn in the summer on a free.

However, Ennis found it tough in Lancashire, with injury limiting him to just 13 appearances for Rovers in the first half of the campaign, and his only goal for the club came against Walsall in the EFL Cup in August.

It had looked as though Ennis would be making a switch to League One in January, with Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Oxford United all said to have been keen, but Stoke swooped late in the window to offer him another chance in the Championship.

There is no doubt that Ennis was a surprise signing for the Potters, particularly considering the significant number of attacking players already at Schumacher's disposal.

Related Rangers renew interest in Stoke City man four years after initial transfer talks Rangers are keeping tabs on Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell amid his expiring contract

It is fair to say that many Stoke players have underperformed this season, underlined by the fact that 80% of the squad were reportedly available at the right price in January, but there are serious doubts over whether Ennis is an upgrade on any of their existing options.

After his move to the Potteries was confirmed, Ennis said that he has played his best football of his career under Schumacher, and reuniting with his former manager could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

But while Ennis is a player with potential, Stoke are taking a risk on a player with no proven track record in the Championship, and the club will be desperately hoping it works out for the 24-year-old after their previous transfer mistakes this season.