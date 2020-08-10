Stoke City and Birmingham City emerge in three-way race for 11-goal man

Stoke City and Birmingham City are the latest two names to be linked with a move for Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson, who is also on the radar of Championship-bound outfit, Coventry City.

Ipswich failed to mount a serious play-off or promotion push last season in League One, with Paul Lambert’s side finishing in mid-table and facing a second season in the third-tier.

Jackson’s contract is proving to be a problem for the Tractor Boys and as that deal runs down into its final 12 months, interest from the Championship is growing.

As per Football Insider, League One Champions, Coventry, are interested in getting a deal done, whilst they are now joined by Stoke and Birmingham, who are looking to rebuild after fighting off the threat of relegation last season.

Jackson, 26, scored 11 goals and registered seven assists for Ipswich last season in League One, but he failed to have an impact on the Championship in 2018/19.

He scored only three goals that season for Ipswich, who were relegated into League One at the conclusion of the campaign after a dismal 46 games.

Prior to moving to Ipswich, Jackson had scored 16 goals in 45 league games for Accrington Stanley.

The Verdict

Jackson had a good 2019/20 campaign and his 11 goals for Ipswich suggest that he might have it in him to make more of an impact in the Championship if he gets a move.

There are three clubs interested in signing him, with Stoke and Birmingham both in desperate need of a goalscorer.

For Coventry, they need to recruit too, but they’ve also got to be careful about putting the sort of pressure on Jackson that Ipswich did.

It backfired at Portman Road and if Coventry have any hope of surviving in the Championship, they’ve got to guarantee they get goals.

