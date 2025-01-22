Stoke City are plotting a move to sign Ali Al-Hamadi from Ipswich Town following the collapse of West Brom’s pursuit of the forward.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Potters are among the clubs tracking the Iraq international in the mid-season transfer window.

Al-Hamadi has struggled for consistent game time at Ipswich since joining last January, particularly following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

He scored four times from 14 appearances in the Championship in the previous campaign, but has yet to get on the score sheet from 11 Premier League outings this season - he also missed a penalty in an FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers earlier in the month, putting the ball well wide from 12 yards out.

Ali Al-Hamadi - Ipswich Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 14 (1) 4 (0) 2024-25 11 (0) 0 As of January 22nd

West Brom were in pursuit of the 22-year-old, but it was reported on Tuesday evening by the East Anglian Daily Times that the proposed move had collapsed.

It’s believed that Ipswich are open to both permanent and loan deals for the striker this month, with multiple Championship sides eyeing a move for the Tractor Boys fringe player.

Stoke are now reported to be a possible next destination for Al-Hamadi, who signed from AFC Wimbledon this time last year after a prolific stint in League Two.

It’s understood that the £1 million deal with the Plough Lane outfit has since risen to around £2 million with add-ons, but it is unclear what kind of figure could persuade Ipswich to cash in before the window closes in just under two weeks' time.

Clubs have until February 3 to iron out the details of a move before the market shuts for the rest of the current campaign.

Mark Robins will be eager to make improvements to his first team squad at Stoke, with the Stafforshire side currently looking over their shoulders in 18th position, rather than up the table.

Ali Al-Hamadi could be an ideal Tom Cannon replacement at Stoke City

Stoke need to sign a new striker to lead the line this month because of Tom Cannon’s recall by Leicester City and subsequent expected £10 million sale to Sheffield United - even though Nathan Lowe has been recalled from Walsall.

Teenage sensation Lowe scored 15 times in 22 League Two outings for the Saddlers before Robins decided to bring him back to the bet365 Stadium, and whilst he scored in his return against West Brom, the 19-year-old will have a lot of weight on his shoulders if reinforcements do not arrive.

Al-Hamadi made the jump up from League Two last year and didn’t look out of place, albeit he started just one of his 14 appearances for Ipswich as they got over the line and into the Premier League.

And whilst the Iraq international would be a risky signing for Stoke given this lack of experience, it could be worth taking a punt on him given he did manage four goals from limited game time last season - Stoke do have creative players as well that can put chances on a plate for Al-Hamadi.