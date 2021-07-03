Stoke City agree high-profile signing of recently-promoted star, timescale set for deal announcement

Stoke City are set to announce the signinf of Mario Vrancic, according to reporter John Percy of The Telegraph.

Michael O’Neill is looking to strengthen his squad as he seeks to take the Potters up the Championship table and push towards a potential top half finish next term.

As a result the club have signed both Jack Bonham and Ben Wilmot and look set to add a third player to the mix.

Vrancic moved to Carrow Road in 2017 and went on to make 134 appearances for the club between the Premier League and the Championship.

As well as making 20 top flight appearances for the Canaries, Vrancic made 34 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side last term, scoring three goals and creating five more for his teammates as Norwich secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

With the 32-year-old leaving the club at the end of his contract it seems like a move to the Bet365 Stadium beckons with an announcement set for Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Percy said: “Stoke transfer news – former Norwich midfielder Mario Vrančić is signing on a free transfer.

“Has completed his medical and will be confirmed on Monday as Michael O’Neill’s 3rd summer signing.”

The verdict

This would be a really good signing for Norwich City.

Mario Vrancic is a technically-gifted player who will undoubtedly make a big impact under Michael O’Neill as he looks to kick the Potters into gear.

With a deal seemingly agreed it’ll be great for supporters to see such a signing unveiled, while the next hope will be that he can settle into life at the club ahead of the start of the new season.