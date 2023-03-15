All of a sudden, despite looking over their shoulders at times this season, Stoke City are just five points behind Sunderland in the Championship table ahead of this evening’s action.

Alex Neil’s men have looked like a completely different team in their last three matches and have taken seven points from a challenging trio against the Black Cats, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Neil worked wonders at Sunderland last season to haul them back into the play-off places and into the second tier was a tremendous achievement considering what had gone before him, along with not having a single transfer window at the club until the summer of 2022.

However, the way he walked out on the Black Cats, seemingly due to a conflict of interests with those higher up at the club, left a sour taste and the supporter base on Wearside no longer look on him as favourably as they once did.

This has developed a unique and exciting rivalry in the second tier, obviously completely incomparable to any local or historic rivalries in the division, but an entertaining one nonetheless.

For the vast majority of this season the Black Cats have looked superior to the Potters, despite the head-scratching quality in Stoke’s squad, but that has not appeared to be the case in the last month or so.

While Neil will remain very frustrated about how this season has turned out at times, climbing above the Black Cats before the campaign is out would be something to cling onto.

Sunderland supporters would have enjoyed the Potters’ and Neil’s struggles, falling well below expectations yet again in the Championship, but for that to result in them still finishing higher than a Black Cats side who have been in play-off contention for extended periods would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Sunderland and Stoke are two of the best supported clubs in the second tier and will both be targeting a promotion push next season, which could only add fuel to the fire, and therefore finishing above the other would be a satisfying edge to gain heading into the summer window.

This feels significant for Stoke in the short term though, especially with the performance that saw them win 5-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this month, aiming to creep up on the Black Cats while supporters in the North East maintain some faith in their play-off push, is one of the only things they have left to play for.

It is brewing very nicely ahead of both clubs being involved in a top six battle next term, while clearly having differing approaches off the pitch.