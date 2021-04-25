Stoke City ace issues message on his potential future ahead of important summer decision

Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay has insisted that he is leaving his potential future in the hands of his representatives, but also that he has enjoyed his loan spell with Preston North End.

Lindsay found game time with the Potters hard to come by in the first half of the campaign with him having the likes of Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins, James Chester and Danny Batth all ahead of him in the pecking order. As a result, the decision was made for him to make the move to Preston in the January window so that he could some regular first-team minutes.

The defender has managed to play an important part in the second half of the campaign at Deepdale and he has made 11 appearances in the Championship helping the Lilywhites record three clean sheets. Lindsay will be facing a crucial summer where he will need to work out where he will be playing next term, with the 25-year-old needing to continue to get game time.

You can call yourself a true Stoke City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Potters quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Stoke City founded? 1862 1863 1864 1865

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Lindsay suggested that at this stage he does not know where his long-term future will be, but that he is leaving that up to his agents to sort out. While he also revealed he has enjoyed getting some much-needed game time at Preston.

He said: “Yeah listen I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said post-match. “I’m honestly not sure, I just leave that to the agents and we’ll see in the summer.

“But from as soon as I stepped into the building, the staff, players, everyone has been brilliant to me and I’d call it a successful loan.

“Obviously it’s not done yet, there are two games left, but so far, so far.

“Exactly (what I needed), I just had to go out, play games and get the confidence back and game-by-game I feel like that’s happening.

“I also wanted to help the team and win games, that was the plan and it’s going well.”

The verdict

Lindsay needs to make the right decision in terms of his long-term future this summer, with the defender unlikely to be part of Michael O’Neill’s plans considering that he has a lot of options ahead of him in his position. Therefore, an exit on a permanent basis seems like the best solution for all parties as that allows Stoke to free up room on their wage bill.

The defender has shown some encouraging performances during his time at Preston, and you feel that if they were interested in re-signing him then it would be a good place for him to spend the next few years. He needs to go somewhere he will be guaranteed game time and try and get back to the form he showed at Barnsley before his move to Stoke.

However, there might well be one or two other clubs interested in him, so he will have to weigh up the options that present themselves. It does seem almost certain that Stoke will be seeing him leave the club on a permanent move in the summer though.