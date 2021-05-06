Stoke City ace delivers message over his future amid West Ham and Wolves interest

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has suggested that he wants to get to the Premier League with the Potters amid speculation linking him with a potential summer departure.

Souttar has emerged as one of Stoke’s most impressive performers throughout the campaign with Michael O’Neill having handed him a key role in the side. The 22-year-old has been an outstanding performer and helped them record 15 clean sheets in the Championship, whilst also weighing in with one goal and three assists in his 38 league appearances.

That sort of form has seen him start to attract the attentions of clubs in the Premier League. It has been reported that both West Ham and Wolves are keeping tabs on the defender ahead of a potential move for him in the summer transfer window. That suggests that the Potters are going to be facing a nervous summer over Souttar’s future.

Souttar, speaking to the Socceroos podcast, has suggested that his aim is to try and make it to the Premier League in the next few years and that he hopes that can be achieved whilst he is still with Stoke.

He said: “I think every player wants to play at the highest level they can, especially the Premier League – it’s the most-watched league in the world.

“I think if you ask any player they’ll say they want to play in the Premier League, but there’s only a certain people who get to do it, so it comes down to your technical ability and who’s going to put in the work.

“I think all the players at Stoke feel the same, we’re all walking in the one direction to try and get Stoke back in the Premier League.

“As a squad we know what it’ll take to get up there and that’s something that hopefully we can really push for next season.”

The verdict

This is excellent news for the Potters with Souttar seemingly content to remain with the club and try and help them push for promotion to the Premier League next term. That is massive for Stoke and suggests that they are in a strong position to ensure they keep hold of him during the summer even if there is to be interest from the likes of West Ham and Wolves.

Keeping hold of Souttar has to be a priority for O’Neill’s side because the defender is the sort of player that could make all the difference to them in their quest to push for promotion back to the top-flight. The 22-year-old will only get better over the next few years and his valuation will only continue to increase, so it makes sense to do all they can to keep hold of him for now.

Souttar being content at Stoke should show that the club have the ambition to try and get back to the Premier League. That would only help them to attract potential quality additions to the squad in the summer transfer window. With the right signings, the Potters might be able to realise the defender’s Premier League ambitions by earning promotion.