Stoke City have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window.

The Potters have added several fresh faces to their squad in a bid to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year.

Alex Neil’s side disappointed in the previous campaign so will be looking to bridge the gap to the top teams over the next few months.

Big-money arrivals such as Wouter Burger, Ryan Mmaee and Joo-ho Bae have given supporters every reason to be excited for the year ahead.

Their early season form has also been promising, so perhaps this could be a really positive campaign for the club.

Which free agents Stoke City should sign?

But the closing of the transfer window doesn’t mean more signings still can’t be made.

The free agent market is still open, meaning those without a club can still be registered to new sides.

Here we look at six free agents that could potentially offer Stoke something this season…

Alfredo Morelos

The former Rangers forward departed the Scottish giants at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club.

Morelos does come with some baggage given his disciplinary record, but he has still shown that he is capable of scoring regularly at a high level.

Given he is a free agent, there isn’t too much risk in giving him a home in English football.

And if he hits the ground running, he could be the forward that helps power the Potters to the Premier League.

It looks as though they will need to move quickly for him though.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Stoke are looking a little light at centre-back going into the rest of the campaign, so perhaps a move for an experienced defender like Sokratis could be a smart move.

The 35-year-old has played football at the absolute highest level, which could be a great asset to have in the dressing room.

While he may no longer be at the peak of his powers, he could still offer a lot to a team with Stoke’s ambitions.

Stefan Johansen

Johansen has departed QPR and is still searching for a new club.

The Norwegian could be a smart addition to Neil’s side as he is suited to the team’s style of play.

He also knows the Championship well and can provide good cover to the side’s existing options.

The experienced midfielder is probably one of the better free agents out there, so they should certainly be considering this potential move.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala is another player that knows the Championship well having spent time in the division with multiple clubs.

His performances for Blackburn Rovers last year were solid and he is still capable of competing at this level.

However, his injury record may determine just how much of an asset he is for the Staffordshire outfit if he does join. His experience should make him a useful addition though.

Ciaran Clark

Clark spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League and doing well in Paul Heckingbottom's back three when he started.

While error-prone, the Irishman is still a Championship quality player and could offer Neil’s side a lot.

Stoke could do with strengthening their defensive options, so Clark could be an ideal signing. His former teammate Enda Stevens could help to get this deal over the line.

Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand has had a difficult couple of years recently, but if he can get back to full fitness then he could prove a shrewd signing.

The left-back is an experienced operator who knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

This could make him a valuable asset to have in the dressing room, while also offering some defensive cover.